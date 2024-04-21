Ashanti reveals she is pregnant and engaged to Nelly

Spread the love

Ashanti is pregnant. The musician revealed on Wednesday that she is expecting her first baby after rekindling her relationship with fellow music star Nelly, 49.

The 43-year-old R&B singer and the Dillemna singer got back together in 2023 after over a decade apart and this is their first baby together.

News of the couple’s expecting has been swirling since last year and now the couple has officially confirmed it.

In a video posted to Instagram, Ashanti can be seen getting ready for backstage and when asked how long she needs to get ready, she replies: “I’m gonna need about nine months!”

She captioned the post: “Baby baby baby baby….”

Ashanti is bringing out a “sexy and swaggy” fashion line

But not only is Ashanti expecting her first baby with ‘Hot in Here’ hitmaker Nelly – who already has Chanelle, 30 and 25-year-old son Cornell from his previous relationship with Rhonda Mack – she also revealed that the pair are set to tie the knot.

She told Essence magazine: “This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation.

“Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

Towards the end of last year, Nelly shared that their sudden reconciliation wasn’t “planned” but admitted that they had learned to “understand” each other better because of their split.

Ashanti and Nelly are reportedly expecting their first child together

Speaking on ‘Boss Moves with Rasheeda’, he said: “It wasn’t anything that we planned. We both were pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes, being separate, you understand one another more.

“You could be like, ‘Well yo, let me exactly see maybe what they see.’ We all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships.

“We know we wrong but we going to stand on it, you know what I mean? But we all a victim to that.“

