Top CIO’s body lies in State for heroes acre burial

THE body of National Hero, Nash Dzimiri, who died on the 16th of this month, has been flown to his Spasebona Farm in Marondera, Mashonaland East, to give the province an opportunity to bid farewell to one of their own.

Dzimiri’s body was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Edna Dzimiri who revealed that a church service will be held at the farm this afternoon.

Mrs Dzimiri expressed gratitude to the government for recognising her late husband’s contribution to the liberation struggle.

“I want to thank President Emerson Mnangagwa and the entire government for bestowing a national hero status on my husband for his contribution to the independence of Zimbabwe.

“This shows that the government recognizes and appreciates the work he did for the nation. Today, we will be holding a church service at our home, Mt Pleasant Heights, Harare,” she said.

Dzimiri’s body will lie in state at Charles Gumbo Barracks ahead of burial at the National Heroes Acre on Monday next week.

Born in 1958 in Shurugwi District, Midlands Province, Dzimiri attended several schools for his primary education before proceeding to Lower Gweru College for his secondary education.

He crossed into Mozambique in 1976 through Chiqualaquala to join the liberation struggle, under ZANLA.

After training, the intelligence supremo was deployed to Gaza Province where he operated until 1977.

After independence, he joined the Office of the President and Cabinet where he rose through the ranks to become a director, a position he held until his death.

Dzimiri will be buried at the national shrine on Monday, alongside two other national icons Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha and Cde Grace Tsitsi Jadagu.

