Kenya’s Ruto coming to Zimbabwe as guest at International Trade Fair

Spread the love

Nairobi — President William Ruto is set to embark on a state visit to Zimbabwe this week.

The State Department for Foreign Affairs has disclosed that President Ruto will be the chief guest during at the Zimbabwe International Trade fair in Bulawayo on Friday, April 26.

The revelation comes at a time when the fourth Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) was formed between Kenya and Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare.

The event, which began on April 21, will end today.

The Foreign affairs Department explained that the JPCC seeks to elevate bilateral ties between Nairobi and Harare while also providing a platform for the two nations to expand their relationship for mutual benefit.

The Senior Officials session, which was held on April 21 and 22, 2024 ahead of the Ministerial Session, was co-chaired by Ambassador Rofina .N. Chikava, Acting Principal Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International trade, and Ambassador Dennis Mburu, Director Africa, Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

During the senior officials’ session, Ambassador Mburu emphasized the significance of the JCC in enhancing bilateral relations.

“This JCC offers us a special chance to improve our bilateral relations by identifying and focusing on areas of cooperation that are beneficial to our countries and by promoting commerce within the current economic frameworks,” he said.

Ambassador Mburu assured Kenya’s commitment to broadening cooperation across all sectors and asked the two delegations to cooperate as they embark on finalizing and executing pending agreements.

The Kenya delegation to the JPCC will be led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who doubles up as Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...