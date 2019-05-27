Zimbabwe main opposition elects new leadership

Gweru, Harare – Zimbabwe’s main opposition has elected Nelson Chamisa as its next president and a new team of national executive in its first congress since the death of its revered founder, Morgan Tsvangirai.

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) was elected Chamisa unopposed, boosting a party plagued by infighting since Tsvangirai’s death and battered by an election defeat.

Tsvangirai appointed Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri as party co-vice presidents before succumbing to colon cancer in February 2018.

Chamisa, 41, then took the party helm, becoming its champion in the first presidential elections since the authoritarian Robert Mugabe was ousted.

He lost the historic ballot to incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa, an outcome that he says was rigged.

The results coming from Ascot Stadium indicate that the opposition Movement for Democratic Change has produced the following leadership during its electoral process that happened throughout the night.

President: Nelson Chamisa

Vice Presidents: Tendai Biti

Welshman Ncube

Lennet Kairenyi Kore

Secretary General: Charlton Hwende

Treasurer General: David Coltart

Chairperson: Tabitha Khumalo

Deputy Chairperson: Job Sikhala

There has been an outcry from some losing candidates who are alleging vote rigging and stuffing of ballot papers.

One of the losing candidates Douglas Mwonzora on Sunday tried to question if the structures of 2014 were going to be allowed to vote according to a National Executive Committee resolution.

Analysts who commented on the results congratulated MDC and said the party had managed to put together a strong team.

Human Rights defender Dr Pedzisayi Ruhwanya said, “The best MDC leadership line up since formation in 1999. Well done Nelson Chamisa for running a credible congress that produced solid and credible leadership. You have shown the world how to run elections; no shenanigans, manipulation etc.

“Those who did not make it in the MDC Congress in Gweru like Dougie, Komichi, Molokela have not lost.

How the MDC leadership lead by Nelson Chamisa strategically deploys these people will show the strength of both the leadership and the party. Their contributions are required.”

After the blow of July’s election loss, Chamisa may have the political winds behind him as the new MDC chief.

Zimbabwe’s economy, which the 76-year-old Mnangagwa has vowed to revive, is once more an explosive issue, with shortages of fuel, a cash crunch and rising inflation.

But whether the youthful Chamisa can appeal to a broader audience as this crisis unfolds is unclear.

“His popularity cannot be disputed – he is popular broadly within the MDC,” Chitanga said.

“But I’m not sure he has worked on his other traits as a leader of such a huge movement to a point where he inspires confidence to different sections of society.”

About 10 000 delegates and guests attended the conference in the central city of Gweru.

Formed in 1999, following a conference of labour, church and civic society and students groups with trade unionist Tsvangirai as founding leader, the MDC is the largest opposition party the country has known since independence in 1980.

It is the only party to have posed a sizeable challenge to Zanu-PF’s grip on power, often in the face of violence.

In the 2008 elections, Tsvangirai beat Mugabe in the first round of presidential elections but failed to garner enough votes to be declared winner.

He withdrew from the runoff, citing attacks on his supporters by Zanu-PF militants and state agents that left around 200 people dead and thousands of people displaced.

Despite its prominence, the party has a long history of division.

It first split over whether to contest in senate elections in 2006, again in 2013 in the aftermath of general elections and most recently in internecine feuding over Tsvangirai’s succession.

Earlier this month, the high court, petitioned by a party district official, declared that Chamisa’s appointment as party vice-president by Tsvangira had been illegal.

The MDC says the ruling is a Zanu-PF machination ahead of the congress, and has lodged an appeal.