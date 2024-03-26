Zimbabwean man commits suicide on Facebook Live over girlfriend’s infidelity

Spread the love

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – A Zimbabwean man filmed his suicide on Facebook as he drank Coca-Cola laced with poison.

Kelvin Mhofu Ngoshi, who lived in Middleburg, South Africa, said nothing in the Facebook Live video as he gulped down the poison while sat in his car, but friends said he had been upset over his girlfriend’s infidelity.

Ngoshi, the father of two young daughters with two different women, made several social media posts in recent weeks pointing to his inner turmoil after his relationship with a woman identified as Kudzi hit the rocks.

“We too grown to be teaching people what loyalty is,” he wrote on March 5.

On the same day, he also posted on Facebook: “Cheaters don’t think cheating is wrong until they get cheated on.”

Posting pictures of himself playing football on March 16, Ngoshi said: “What hurts today makes you stronger tomorrow.”

But it appears his emotions finally got the better of him after he decided to commit suicide.

Mpho Mahlako, the second woman with whom he had a child, posted her final communication with Ngoshi, in which he thanked her for “the times we shared.”

“Dying?” she asked him.

“I have been dying inside but now I have made my decision,” he responded.

When she asked him what that decision was, he replied: “Taking my life. M tired bbe.”

He also told the South African that he is from “Zimbabwe Harare Domboshava if you decide to take my child home.”

It has been claimed online that Kudzi recently called the police on Ngoshi by revealing his alleged corrupt activities in the coal industry in Mpumalanga, South Africa. The claims cannot be independently verified. – ZimLive

