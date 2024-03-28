Munyati Primary School accident: too ghastly to imagine

Spread the love

KWEKWE – Losing five female teachers in one stroke is too ghastly to contemplate.

At around 1pm on 15 March 2024, five female Munyati Primary School teachers dismissed their pupils after work and waved them goodbye.

They packed one of the teachers, Joe Tsungirirai (57)’s Toyota Acqua and set on a 20 km trip to Kwekwe City from where they would find their way to their different residents.

No one could imagine that this would be the last time they would see the five alive.

Just a few kilometres away from the school, along Harare – Bulawayo Highway, the unimaginable happened. The Acqua got involved in a head-on-collision with a Homano Sino truck.

The five teachers Joe, Mitchell Maticha, Everjoice Ngwenya, Lesley Mugwidi and Sithabile Nothando Moyo all perished on the spot. Their vehicle was reduced to a wreck.

It is suspected that Tsungirirai was trying to overtake another vehicle without having realized that there was an oncoming Homan truck. Tsungirirai’s car was new; she acquired it last year.

Today, the pupils need counselling; they cry all over the place, said a source at the school. The place is gloomy and counselling sessions may start this week. – Masvingo Mirror

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...