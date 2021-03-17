Ex-MDC Top Official Obert Gutu Joins Zanu-PF

OUTSPOKEN former MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu has joined Zanu PF, a year after he quit as Thokozani Khupe’s deputy in the ex-deputy prime minister’s now defunct MDC-T formation.

Gutu, once a rabid Zanu PF critic, and former MDC Senator James Makore were received by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House this Wednesday.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba wrote on Twitter: “As I tweet, His Excellency Excellency the President, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa accompanied by Vice President CDGN Chiwenga, is receiving two former members of the MDC, Cdes Obert Gutu and James Makore, who have decided to rejoin Zanu-PF.”

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Gutu, President Mnangagwa and Makore at State House

Gutu and Makore join a growing list of current and former MDC senior politicians who have embarked on a stampede to join the ruling party.