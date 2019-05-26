Dabengwa declared national hero

Zimbabwe’s liberation stalwart and intelligence supremo, Dumiso Dabengwa has been declared a national hero.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi made the announcement at the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport in Bulawayo this morning where hundreds of mourners were awaiting the arrival of the icon’s body from Nairobi Kenya.

The body however did not come as the plane had little space in the cargo section.

Mohadi said it is now the government’s responsibility to urgently repatriate the late hero’s body and with consultations with the family, funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

The former Home Affairs minister died in Nairobi on his way from India where he was receiving treatment.

He is survived by wife, Zodwa, five children and several grand children.

Mourners are gathered number 39 Diamond Drive, Fourwinds in Bulawayo.