Ziyambi Ejected from Parliament Amidst Drama

In a dramatic turn of events, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, was ejected from the National Assembly by Speaker Jacob Mudenda, sparking controversy and heated exchanges.

The incident occurred during a session where Ziyambi had intended for his Deputy Minister, Mazungunye, to present a Notice of Motion regarding the impending “Land Tenure Security Law.” However, Mudenda insisted that the minister handle the motion himself.

In an act of defiance, Ziyambi expressed his desire to have a private conversation with his staff instead. Zanu PF Chief Whip Pupurai Togarepi came to Ziyambi’s defense, stating that the minister was headed to the senate.

The unfolding drama took place in full view of Namibian members of Parliament and staff from the Parliamentary Budget Select Committee in the Speaker’s Gallery.

Mudenda initially received communication that Mazungunye would present the Notice of Motion, but was surprised when Ziyambi attempted to leave the chamber.

Responding to the confusion, Mudenda clarified, “The Deputy Minister is going to move the motion. Thank you, Mr. Speaker Sir.”

However, when asked if he was leaving the House, Ziyambi insisted he was going to have a conversation and would listen attentively. Mudenda promptly rejected this, asserting that Ziyambi should submit the motion.

In a firm response, the Speaker ordered Ziyambi to “leave the House,” prompting the minister to approach the Speaker’s chair, criticizing the decision as “harsh” and challenging Mudenda to cite the section of the Constitution that prohibits a Deputy Minister from moving a motion.

The parliamentary standoff underscores tensions and procedural disputes within the National Assembly, raising questions about parliamentary decorum and the interpretation of parliamentary rules.

