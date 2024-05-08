Zimbabwe Faces Acute Water Shortages Amid El Niño-induced Drought

Spread the love

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has issued a warning about imminent water shortages in urban areas and growth points across Zimbabwe, attributing the crisis to the ongoing El Niño-induced drought.

The El Niño weather phenomenon, currently wreaking havoc across sub-Saharan Africa, has led to severe drought conditions in southern Africa while causing floods and heavy rains in other regions like East Africa.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the drought a state of national disaster, emphasizing the need for urgent action to address the food insecurity affecting millions of families, with the government seeking at least US$2 billion in funding.

According to a report by the United Nations Children’s Fund earlier this year, approximately 860,757 Zimbabweans lack access to safe drinking water, forcing 17% of households to travel long distances to fetch water for daily needs.

In a statement released yesterday, Zinwa spokesperson Marjorie Munyonga highlighted the deteriorating water security situation in Zimbabwe, particularly in urban centers and rural service centers.

“As of May 2, 2024, the number of towns, growth points, and rural service centers facing raw water shortages of less than 12 months’ supply has increased from 12.8% to 14.9%,” Munyonga stated.

She further explained that 38.3% of these areas fall into the moderate category, with raw water sources capable of lasting between 12 and 20.9 months at current demand. Meanwhile, 46.8% of towns and centers are deemed water secure, satisfying the 21-month rule.

Areas identified as requiring urgent interventions include Bulawayo, Mvurwi, Mt Darwin, Figtree, Gwanda, and Chegutu, among others. Measures such as borehole drilling and alternative raw water sources are being considered to alleviate the situation.

However, Munyonga expressed optimism that conditions could improve by the year’s end with the onset of the next rainfall season.

“Zinwa will continue to closely monitor water demand and abstraction in all areas unable to meet the 21-month rule and implement necessary interventions as required,” she concluded.

