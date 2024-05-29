Zimbabwe Police Warns Against Lawlessness, Promises Decisive Action

Spread the love

HARARE, Zimbabwe — The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a stern warning to those engaging in criminal activities and causing chaos, promising decisive action against such elements.

This warning comes in the wake of recent disturbances where bus operators and touts have disrupted public safety. During a ceremony in Harare on Wednesday, ZRP Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga addressed the issue while conferring badges of rank to newly promoted senior officers.

Commissioner-General Matanga emphasized the importance of maintaining order to achieve Zimbabwe’s National Vision 2030. “This vision can only be realized if we reduce the fear of crime in our society,” he said.

“All elements who engage in activities that border on criminality, or those acts that aim to throw this country into anarchy, must be dealt with decisively. We are the vanguards of peace and stability, and your elevation should bring the required zest and motivation to further entrench it among our citizens.”

He urged the newly promoted officers to uphold discipline as the cornerstone of an effective police organization. “Discipline must not only be maintained but enforced among all members at all times,” Matanga added.

“You are duty-bound to deal decisively with all acts that adversely impact organizational performance.”

The ceremony saw 17 Commissioners, 28 Assistant Commissioners, and 41 Superintendents receive new badges of rank, with each officer pledging to ensure a crime-free nation.

ZRP National Spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, expressed his commitment to tackling crime, especially the issue of disruptive touts. “We are working flat out to weed out such elements,” he said. “Our police are always present in areas deemed crime hot spots to prevent crimes.”

Newly promoted Assistant Commissioner Plaxedes Phuti expressed gratitude to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for her promotion and pledged loyalty in the fight against crime. “I want to thank President Emmerson Mnangagwa for promoting me to this rank,” Phuti said. “We are going to work with loyalty to create a crime-free nation.”

The 86 senior officers were promoted by President Mnangagwa last week, underscoring the government’s commitment to bolstering the police force and maintaining law and order in Zimbabwe.

