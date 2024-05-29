Snoop Dogg Joins NBC’s Coverage of Paris Olympics, Calling it Career Highlight

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES,— Snoop Dogg, the iconic rapper and entertainer, has announced that being part of NBC’s coverage of the Paris Olympics will be one of the highlights of his career.

The 52-year-old artist will serve as a special correspondent for the network, offering his unique perspective on the Games this summer.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Snoop Dogg expressed his excitement about the opportunity. “I’m going to do me, and what I love about the NBC Universal team is that they really want for Snoop Dogg to bring what he brings; stay within the realm of professionalism but to bring Snoop Dogg to the Olympics, and I love that,” he said. “I’m going to do my best to make sure I look the part and play the part.”

Known for his distinctive style and commentary, Snoop has previously lent his voice to events such as the boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Robinson. However, he is particularly thrilled about reporting on a global stage like the Olympics.

“I think what makes the Olympics special is that the whole world is watching that one time and it’s a peace gathering,” Snoop explained. “Even though everybody’s competing, it’s all about love, the athletes nationally respect each other.

The countries, for one time, are all on the same page. There’s no politics involved. It’s all about competition, sport, camaraderie, legacy, love, and just the history of the Olympics.”

Snoop also hinted at a personal ambition for the Games: testing his swimming skills against legendary swimmer Michael Phelps, who holds a record 23 gold medals. “I kind of want to get into the pool. I want to see what my 50-yard freestyle looks like. I’m about to holler at Michael Phelps. Phelps, Aquaman, you think you can give me a lesson?” he quipped.

Snoop Dogg’s involvement is expected to bring a fresh and entertaining dimension to NBC’s Olympic coverage, aligning with the network’s aim to blend professionalism with Snoop’s authentic style.

For more on Snoop Dogg’s latest ventures and his unique take on the world of sports and entertainment, stay tuned to NBC and Entertainment Tonight.

