Yahsat and SATCOM Technologies Partner to Boost Satellite Connectivity in Zimbabwe

Spread the love

MARRAKECH, Morocco,— Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), the UAE’s leading satellite solutions provider, has announced a strategic partnership with SATCOM Technologies to explore new satellite communications opportunities in Zimbabwe.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone in Yahsat’s ongoing expansion across Africa, aimed at empowering key economic sectors, government departments, and organizations with advanced satellite connectivity. The partnership with SATCOM Technologies will enhance Yahsat’s presence in Africa, with both companies working closely with the Zimbabwean government. Services are expected to commence in June.

Under this agreement, Yahsat and SATCOM Technologies will leverage their expertise to secure government projects by offering innovative, reliable, and efficient satellite-enabled connectivity solutions tailored to Zimbabwe’s national needs and development goals. This initiative is poised to transform Zimbabwe’s connectivity and technological landscape.

“Our partnership will play a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide, fostering economic growth, and enabling access to vital services for our communities,” said Sulaiman Al Ali, CCO of Yahsat. “We are proud to partner with SATCOM Technologies to deliver our cutting-edge satellite connectivity solutions to Zimbabwe. This strategic partnership underscores our commitment to enhancing connectivity across the continent, supporting the digital transformation journey of African nations, and improving access to essential services for all.”

Tafadzwa Collins Semu, CEO of SATCOM Technologies, echoed these sentiments: “We are excited to join forces with Yahsat to unlock the immense potential of satellite connectivity in Zimbabwe. Our partnership will be crucial in bridging the digital divide, fostering economic growth, and enabling access to vital services for our communities.”

The partnership aims to meet the increasing connectivity requirements of various sectors such as mining, agriculture, health, and education in Zimbabwe. Yahsat’s innovative solutions have already been adopted across several African countries, bolstering economic development and enabling access to connectivity solutions in underserved communities. This effort will be further enhanced with the upcoming launch of the Thuraya 4 satellite later this year, which will expand coverage and provide advanced services to the African continent, heralding a new era of connectivity.

Yahsat is currently showcasing its advanced satellite communications solutions at GITEX Africa 2024 in Marrakech, Morocco, from May 29 to 31. The partnership with SATCOM Technologies reaffirms Yahsat’s commitment to empowering digital transformation throughout Africa, offering crucial services such as telemedicine and e-learning.

Source: APO Group

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...