Yvonne Chaka Chaka to be Honored at 2024 Legends and Legacy All Africa Music Awards

JOHANNESBURG – This June, South African musical icon Yvonne Chaka Chaka will be celebrated at the 2024 Legends and Legacy All Africa Music Awards. Known as the “Princess of Africa,” Chaka Chaka has been a stalwart of the entertainment industry for 40 years, witnessing numerous transformations within the music scene.

In an interview with IOL Entertainment, Chaka Chaka reflected on her illustrious career and shared her thoughts on South Africa’s 30 years of democracy.

“Thirty years of democracy is not a small feat. It has been a long walk to this freedom, and it’s important to embrace and remember what our forefathers envisioned for us,” Chaka Chaka said.

While acknowledging the progress made, Chaka Chaka highlighted ongoing societal issues. “Freedom has brought many changes, but there are still young people who can’t wear mini skirts on the street, grandmothers being chastised and raped, two-year-olds being molested. You ask yourself, ‘Is this the democracy we yearned for?’”

Chaka Chaka called on leaders and citizens to revisit the spirit of unity that existed during Apartheid. “During Apartheid, we looked out for one another. Why can’t we do that now, 30 years later?”

Despite significant strides, Chaka Chaka noted that the creative industry still lags behind in support and recognition. “A lot has been done in the last 30 years, but the creative industry needs more support given its contributions to South Africa and the world.”

She urged young aspiring artists to seize opportunities in the now-level playing field. “To the young people wanting to enter the creative industry, be it music, filmmaking, sculpting, or animation, pursue your dreams. We need support from big corporations and the government. People don’t want handouts; they want a hand up.”

Chaka Chaka emphasized the economic potential of the creative sector. “The industry brings in money, allowing artists to pay taxes, contribute to UIFs, and have retirement annuities. We need to ensure they don’t end up dying in poverty.”

As Chaka Chaka prepares to receive her well-deserved honor, her words resonate as a call to action for greater support and recognition of the creative arts, which continue to shape South Africa’s cultural landscape.

