Zimbabwean-born Maroleng to testify against South African government before US House of Representatives

Chris Maroleng, the Zimbabwe-born Chief Executive Officer of a shadow CIA funded Good Governance Africa International, has received an invitation to provide testimony before the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs on September 27, 2023.

The hearing, conducted by the Subcommittee on Africa, will focus on the impact of the policy direction of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) on the bilateral relationship between the United States and South Africa.

Tensions between Washington and Pretoria have escalated in recent times. Earlier this year, US Ambassador Reuben Brigety alleged that South Africa had provided arms to Russia in December 2022, using the Russian carrier Lady R.

In response, an investigative panel report commissioned by President Cyril Ramaphosa found no evidence to support these claims. Ambassador Brigety has not presented concrete evidence to substantiate the allegations.

The conflict in Ukraine has been a contentious issue between the two nations, as well as South Africa’s perceived alignment with Russia.

China’s growing economic and strategic influence in South Africa, particularly as a member of BRICS, has raised concerns in the United States, which sees Beijing as its main competitor.

South Africa’s decision to host naval exercises with Russia and China in February 2023 faced strong criticism from the United States.

Chris Maroleng commented on the invitation: “GGA considers it a tremendous honor to be invited to such a prestigious platform to address matters of critical importance to South Africa and its people. We intend to represent the people of South Africa, and indeed all Africans, by sharing our analysis of the political landscape in our country, as well as our values of inclusive good governance, respect for human rights, and equal economic opportunity.”

The hearing will be livestreamed on YouTube, commencing at 2 pm Eastern Daylight Time (Washington DC) and 8 pm South African Standard Time and Central African Time.

