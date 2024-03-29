Jacob Zuma survives assasination attempt after a truck rams into his car

Spread the love

JOHANNESBURG – Former South African president Jacob Zuma was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday night, the MK Party confirmed.

Details regarding the exact location of the crash were not confirmed by the party, but spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said they will issue a statement soon.

According to reports, Zuma was travelling from Nkandla to eShowe to campaign for his uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party.

It is alleged that a car drove straight into the car in which he was travelling during a convoy. This incident occurred around 10pm on Thursday.

Zuma has been rescued from the scene and is believed to be safe.

Ndhlela confirmed that he had heard about the incident but stated that details surrounding it were still sketchy due to the nature of the accident.

He stated that a detailed report would be released later regarding the matter.

Zuma was in Durban this week for his court battle against the ANC, which claims that he and the newly formed MK Party had stolen their thunder by using a similar trademark and logo.

But the MK Party and its supporters have denied this, stating that the ANC feels threatened by their presence in South Africa’s political arena, with a special focus on KZN, Zuma’s home territory.

He appeared in Durban in high spirits with the crowd behind him, while the ANC appeared meek in support and even got booed from the crowd.

However, the ANC’s heavyweights, including Secretary General Fikile Mbalula and KZN Provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo, said they were not threatened by the MKP.

Zuma’s crash comes after hours after 45 people died in Limpopo in a bus accident on Thursday.

It is alleged that the bus lost control, plunged off a bridge, and caught fire on the Mamatlakala mountain pass between Mokopane and Marken.

The deceased was confirmed to be travelling to St Engenas ZCC church for the Easter conference in the province.

In an update, only 12 bodies were retrieved from the site but the search continues.

This is where President Cyril Ramaphosa is also expected to be this weekend.

Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, has conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families and friends.

IOL

