Zanu-PF To Launch New Regalia Sourced From China

The ruling Zanu-PF party will soon launch its new regalia after discarding all regalia with bears the likeness of former president Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace Mugabe. The new regalia is reported to have been sourced from China.

Sources who spoke to the Daily News said,

A team responsible for the acquisition of the items led by Danny Musukuma was in China recently and it was expected that about 8 million T-shirts, caps and scarfs will arrive in the country on Thursday in time for the campaign that will begin in earnest after May 5 when we hold primary elections. However, Obert Mpofu, the Zanu-PF secretary for administration claimed that most of the regalia had been sourced locally although he refused to be more specific.

Said Mpofu,

We always acquire regalia for our supporters even when there is no election, so is not about elections but about our identity as a party.

