Woman flees Matrimonial, Jobless Husband has Sex with her for 6 hours Daily

“ Six- hour daily sex from a jobless man is too much to handle , ” were the words of a 26- year – old woman , Constance Muungani , who fled her matrimonial home because of her husband, Fani Mumba ( 31) sexual appetite .

Mumba , who thought his wife was unfair to him , took the case to a local court in their country, Zimbabwe .

Muungani told the court that her husband did not take her well – being into consideration .

She said , “ I have endured too much sex. He has sex with me every day for about six hours , to an extent that my private part became painful . I fear I will die having sex. ”

She added , “ I am employed , but my husband has no job but to keep having sex with me . I am not going back to him and I also want the custody of the children . ”

However , the husband told the court not to dissolve the marriage , saying he still loves his wife .

“ I love my wife . I kindly ask her to give me a chance to solve the prolonged erection . I did that in the belief that I would sexually satisfy her and I didn’ t know that it would wreck my marriage , ” he said .

Court Chief , Chireya , told B -Metro that he was working on mending the marriage by engaging both parties.