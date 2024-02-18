Community in shock after father kills son for frying a big chunk of boerewors sausage

Spread the love

DURBAN, South Africa – According to Zimoja, the community of Himeville in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal is reeling in shock after a father killed his son for frying boerewors.

It is alleged that Bhekinkosi Mchunu (39) killed his son Ntando Mchunu (22) after Ntando came home drunk and ate all his boerewors on Sunday night.

According to the neighbours, what irked Bonginkosi was that he took a large chunk of wors from the fridge and fried it.

“Mchunu came back from work and when he found his son frying a big chunk of wors a fight ensued, with the angry father using all sorts of objects to assault his son,” the neighbour said.

The neighbour further said that it will take them some time to forget the gruesome scene that they witnessed.

“Ever since I was born I have never seen something like that. Ntando was badly injured and he had a big scar in his forehead that looked like an iron rod was used. It was traumatic,” the neighbour said.

According to the neighbour the father was arrested on the same day and made his first appearance at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

