Zimbabwe to involve Russians in geological mapping of mineral resources

HARARE – Zarubezhgeologiya, the operation of the international projects of Russian state company Rosgeo, might be brought in to work on the geological mapping of Zimbabwe, Russia’s Natural Resources Ministry said after a session of the Russia-Zimbabwe intergovernmental commission.

“In the course of meetings on the sidelines of the session, [Natural Resources Minister] Alexander Kozlov proposed to Zimbabwe’s Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando to engage Russian company Zarubezhgeologiya in work in the area of geological mapping.

Our Zimbabwean colleague supported the idea and noted that the experience of Russian experts could be used in the creation of a joint geological digital database that has not been updated since the 1970s,” the ministry said.

Kozlov told Interfax that Chitando also expressed a willingness to comprehensively consider Russian companies’ involvement in prospecting, exploration and development of deposits.

