NetOne cashier embezzles $150 million to buy a ‘Toyota GD6’

HARARE – Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested a NetOne cashier for allegedly stealing $150 million, which he then reportedly used to buy six vehicles, including a Toyota GD6 twin-cab.

ZACC announced on its Twitter handle that the suspect, Daniel Kalira (39), committed the crime through misappropriating airtime vouchers.

“Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission arrested Daniel Kalira (39), a cashier at NetOne, after he allegedly stole an estimated $150 000 000 from the company in an airtime voucher scam.

“Kalira bought six vehicles, including a Toyota GD6 twin-cab, three Mercedes-Benz sedans and two BMW sedans.”

