Zimbabwe’s farmers look back at ‘hell’ under Mugabe

At its zenith, the Mount Carmel farm in northern Zimbabwe boasted 500 livestock and shipped its mangoes and lemons to Europe, a continent away.

In 2009, that halcyon time ended abruptly when the farm was seized by thugs operating in the name of Robert Mugabe’s land reform.

Ten years later, Mount Carmel has just 15 cows and an overgrown orchard.

“This wonderful land is untapped,” said its former owner, Ben Freeth.

He is among the thousands of white farmers violently evicted by Mugabe’s land reform policy, which almost at a stroke turned Zimbabwe from a bread basket into a basket case.

Zimbabwe’s founding president died during a medical trip to Singapore last week, aged 95.

He was toppled by his former military allies in 2017, ending a 37-year rule marked by political repression and economic mismanagement, and leaving a nation torn over his legacy.

“Before we had an orchard, now it’s a forest,” said Sinos Mlauzi, a black Zimbabwean who used to work for Freeth.

“When I heard Mugabe died, I was overjoyed,” he said, lifting his cap to show scars left from 2009. “He took away our means of subsistence.”