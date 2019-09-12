Matemadanda barred from entering Blue Roof

HARARE -Zimbabwe government outspoken Deputy Minister of Defence Victor Matemadanda has been thrown out of the Mugabes sprawling Borrowdale property after trying to gate- crash the former president’s funeral.

Security at the property politely denied Matemadanda entry into the gate but the diminutive politician defied them. He was reportedly physically manhandled as he attempted to use force to get into the house.

“Hefty guards grabbed the old man and he fell.They dragged him to his official car parked just outside the Blue Roof, ” a source who declined to be identified recounted. The source said he left threatening to bring the army to bomb the house.

This is a developing story……