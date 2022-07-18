Drake makes surprise appearance during Black Coffee’s set in Ibiza

On Saturday night, rapper Drake showed up at one of Black Coffee’s performances at Hi Ibiza, which describes itself as “officially the world’s #1 club”. “Last night was special @hiibizaofficial ,Thank you my brother @champagnepapi for coming through to show love and sharing your light.. You’re real one Honestly…… Nevermind.”

During his set, Black Coffee appeared to spot Drake in the crowd and waved him over to the back. When Drake made his way to the DJ booth, he embraced the veteran house DJ and the two exchanged pleasantries. They then jammed together to “Massive”, Drake’s radio single from his recent album, “Honestly, Nevermind”.

Black Coffee produced several of the songs on the album and has been credited with shaping its overall sound. His son, Esona also produced the popular “Texts Go Green”. Since its release a month back, “Honestly, Nevermind”, has received relatively modest reviews from critics across various publications. Some have lauded Drake’s decision to move away from his typically formulaic approach and taking a risk in a new genre, while others have criticised him for poor execution.

Alphonse Pierre from Pitchfork wrote, “This is an upbeat, all vibes Drake album that works far better in concept than execution. Black Coffee’s looming presence is the catalyst, as the DJ/producer’s deep house feel gives the album a swing even when Drake’s vocal performances don’t deserve it.” Even though the album debuted #1 on the Billboard 200, it was the lowest selling debut week for a Drake studio album. Billboard 200: #6(-3) @Drake, Honestly, Nevermind 42,000 (371,000 units since release). *peak: #1* — chart data (@chartdata) July 17, 2022

