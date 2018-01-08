Mnangagwa Appoints Procurement Regulatory Authority Board To Replace State Procurement Board

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe board to replace the State Procurement Board (SPB).

The appointments were done in terms of section 8 of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act.

In a statement the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda said the appointment is with immediate effect. The board will be chaired by Mrs Vimbai Nyemba who will be deputised by Ambassador Buzwani Donald Mothobi. Other new board members are Retired Colonel Joseph Mhakayakora, Engineer Cletus Nyachowe, Ms Ntombehle Moyo, Mrs Roseline Nhamo, Ms Ottilia Murasi and Retired Major Dr Thomas Utete Wushe.

This comes after Mnangagwa dissolved the State Procurement Board. The awarding of tenders will now be done by accounting officers in various State departments and companies, with the Procurement Regulatory Authority only playing a supervisory and monitoring role to ensure Government entities comply with the new Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act. and other set standards.

More: ZBC