Harare Power Station Now Generating Electricity

The Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC)’s Harare Thermal Power Plant is now producing electricity after undergoing routine maintenance, while the Hwange Thermal Power Plant has increased generation from less than 80MW last week to more than 390MW.

Harare power station is an approximately 90-megawatt (MW) coal-fired power station located along Coventry Road in Harare Metropolitan Province.

According to generation statistics released by ZPC, on Tuesday, 7 March 2023, Harare was generating 10MW, Hwange 391MW, and Kariba South Bank Power Station 292MW giving a total of 693MW, up from 260MW last Friday.

Meanwhile, the Kariba Dam water level is rising gradually. According to Zimbabwe River Authority (ZRA), as of 06 March 2023, Lake Kariba had 15.15% of usable storage meant for power generation.

However, Zimbabwe’s peak electricity demand in Summer is 1 800MW. The country is currently importing a reported 500MW from South Africa, Zambia, and Mozambique.

This means that Zimbabwe currently has a deficit of more than 600MW and this results in unscheduled prolonged power outages euphemistically referred to as load shedding.

More: Pindula News

