Ex-NSSA chief reports Zimbabwe auditors to Belgian HQ

FORMER National Social Security Authority (NSSA) board chair Robin Vela has reported auditors BDO Zimbabwe to their parent company in Belgium over what he said was an “evidently biased, politically-motivated and incompetent and incomplete forensic audit”.

BDO Zimbabwe implicated Vela in a forensic report that reveals plunder of NSSA funds to the tune of US$95 million in a corruption case that has resulted in the arrest of former Tourism minister Priscah Mupfumira.

Vela was accused of prevailing upon NSSA management to authorise a US$16 million payment to a property development company, Housing Corporation Zimbabwe (HCZ), owned by Adam Molai.

The former NSSA boss has since taken the audit firm to the High Court challenging its results and what Vela described as biased and unprofessional conduct.

On October 16, Vela’s lawyers, Rubaya and Chatambudza, wrote to BDO International’s global office in Belgium threatening to engage international lawyers to sue the parent company for £5 million over biased and unprofessional work.

Vela’s lawyers demanded a response by October 31.

“BDO International is being liable on the basis that its international brand has lent professional credibility to the shenanigans of BDO Zimbabwe,” the letter read.

“Our client is aggrieved by an evidently biased, politically-motivated, incompetent and incomplete ‘sham forensic report’ produced by BDO Zimbabwe (The Report).

“It is the BDO International brand that lends the report any professional credibility. It is in this respect that we write to you in this first instance.”

The lawyers said Vela was concerned about how BDO Zimbabwe conducted itself during the purported forensic audit exercise, claiming the audit firm failed to prove it was qualified to conduct such an audit, an obvious requisite.

“It is our client’s considered view that BDO Zimbabwe partner, who signed off the report and the persons who compiled the report are neither qualified nor accredited forensic investigators by any institution,” the lawyers said.

He said BDO Zimbabwe investigators were incompetent, resulting in a shambolic audit report which is neither based on documentary evidence nor supported by any proven facts. Vela alleged that the auditors were biased against him after they gave him a questionnaire which contained biased questions.

He said he then provided three dossiers containing documentary evidence on the issues, but the evidence was completely ignored.