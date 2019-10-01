RBZ must address banknotes supply and stop blaming EcoCash agents: Masiyiwa

HARARE – Ministers have recently issued threats against Econet’s mobile money service, EcoCash, whose agents are accused of charging desperate Zimbabweans looking for cash a massive premium of up to 60 percent.

“EcoCash manager may face arrest if her business continues to inconvenience the public by charging exorbitant transaction costs,” deputy information minister Energy Mutodi tweeted on September 17.

Now, Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa has responded, placing the blame squarely at the feet of the central bank which he says has starved the market of cash creating opportunities for arbitrage.

Masiyiwa maintains that EcoCash does not own the money being paid out by agents.

The billionaire was confronted by an EcoCash customer, Liveit Ndlovu on Facebook, who wrote: “US$1:$12 bond cash, and US$1:$20 EcoCash. EcoCash agents are charging 60 percent. I think it’s time to act on that issue Sir.”

This was Masiyiwa’s response: