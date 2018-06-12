Former Zanu-PF MP To Run As MDC Alliance Candidate In 2018 Elections

Former Zanu-PF legislator Kudakwashe Bhasikiti is set to run as a candidate for MDC Alliance in the 2018 election set for July 30. Bhasikiti is a former Mwenezi East legislator.

He was introduced by MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa during the party’s campaign rally held at Rutenga Growth point on Saturday.

After being ousted by the Robert Mugabe led Government, Bhasikiti joined Zimbabwe People First then led by Dr Joice Mujuru before joining the MDC Alliance. Chamisa introduced Bhasikiti to the crowd and said MDC Alliance is like a church which welcomes everyone. Said Chamisa:

We think Bhasikiti will be our best foot forward in Mwenezi as our candidate in the July 30 elections, does anyone disagree? I think he will make a good candidate for us. Yes it is true that he was once in the wrong basket but he is now in the right place. The MDC Alliance is like a church where members worship under a tree, such a church will never fill up and we welcome everyone.

More: Herald