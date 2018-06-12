Augustine Chihuri, Matshiya Face Contempt Of Parly Charges After Contradicting Evidence

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy has said that contempt of Parliament may be preferred against either former police commissioner Augustine Chihuri or Home Affairs secretary Melusi Matshiya.

The two gave statements which seem contradictory when questioned about the ZRP owned mine Gye Nyame. Speaking to NewsDay, committee chairperson Temba Mliswa said,

The written submissions by Chihuri pointed to the fact that the Home Affairs secretary was briefed about the concessions, and there is, therefore, a possibility of misleading Parliament by either of the parties. As such, charges of contempt of Parliament may be preferred against either of the parties should it become clear that there was a deliberate intention to mislead the committee. This is not the end of the inquiry and accountability of the parties shall be demanded in due course.

