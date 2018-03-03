Nicki Minaj’s ex Safaree claims she was physically and verbally abusive: ‘It was getting too crazy’

Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels has claimed that he was left with low self-esteem after enduring years of physical and verbal abuse.

The 36-year-old hypeman turned reality star dated Minaj for more than a decade until 2014. After their messy break-up, Samuels had all his tattoos of Minaj either erased or covered up with new ink.

During a recent appearance on the Casey Crew Podcast with DJ Envy and his wife Gia Casey, he opened up about his career and private life.

While reflecting on his relationship with Young Money rapper, DJ Envy claimed that that their romance was toxic at times, largely because of Minaj’s mistreatment of him.

“I don’t wanna say you were battered but you were an abused boyfriend… sometimes Safaree couldn’t leave the crib,” Envy said. “I swear on everything!”

Samuels confirmed Envy’s version of events, before adding “it’s because she was sheltered, she’s in her cocoon and I’m there with her. I didn’t really have a life outside of that. I was really comfortable, but then the fights and stuff, it was getting too crazy. I was like, you know what? I don’t wanna go to jail, I don’t wanna go to the hospital.”

Recalling one incident when the Anaconda hitmaker spoke to him in a demeaning way while asking him to get her bag, he said chose to walk away because he isn’t a confrontational person.

“I don’t like to argue. We’re not gonna be doing this all day every day, I’m not gonna have hands put on me and the verbal—it takes a while to get over that,” he said.

Although the couple split in 2014, he said it has taken years to regain his confidence after being a “brainwashed robot” for so long.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Minaj’s representatives for comment.

The Jamaican producer’s allegations come days after his nude tape was leaked online. Despite his brief tour into the world of adult entertainment, the reality star says he’s not interested in doing porn.

“Some porn company reached out too. I don’t understand these people,” he told TMZ. “Something leaks and you want to ask a guy of he wants to do porn – I don’t want to do porn. I want to do music, TV, entertainment movies.

He added: “There’s definitely been some good coming with it; definitely can’t complain about my bookings after going through the roof.” – IBtimes