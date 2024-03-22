Vapostori for ED says Madzibaba Ishmael should face wrath of the law

Spread the love

VAPOSTORI and MaZion for ED say Madzibaba Ishmael should face the full wrath of the law if his followers were coerced under duress to engage in the criminal activities which led to his arrest.

Madzibaba Ishmael and seven of his church members are facing charges of Contravening Section (1) and (2) of the Burial and Cremation Act 5203 and Section 7 (1) and (5) of the Children’s Act 5206.

Addressing a media conference in Harare yesterday, Vapostori and MaZion for ED national spokesperson, Obey Mapuranga, said they have full confidence in law enforcement agencies who are dealing with Madzibaba Ishmael’s case.

He said the spiritual and religious dictates of Johane Masowe eChishanu restricts its followers from engaging in malpractices.

Mapuranga said plans are currently underway by their delegation to visit Madzibaba Ishmael shrine.

“The Masowe eChishanu restricts its followers from engaging minors into early marriages, girl and boy child abuse.

“The religion is very strict when it comes to righteousness that is why you always hear the word kureurura pamasowe.

“People must treat Madzibaba Ishmael allegations as a singular case in which, if found guilty, we will engage the leaders of the national judicial council of Vapostori to proceed with religious guidance and counselling to the families at Lilly Farm.

“They have to continue to reside and worship in line with the right religious practices and freedom according to the Constitution of Zimbabwe.”

On education, Mapuranga said:

“We urge them to send their children to Government schools or construct their own schools and colleges.

“Formal education is good as it gives children opportunities to get into vocational and training centres.

“Vana vose vanoona kuti vabereki vavo vari kuvaremedza nematambudziko must report to us or any police station where they can be assisted.”

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...