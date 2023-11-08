Econet launches EcoChat AI, an artificial intelligence-driven chatbot

HARARE – Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has launched ‘EcoChat AI’, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot that will offer customers instant and convenient access to a wealth of knowledge and information.

EcoChat AI will be available on a USSD menu from any type of mobile phone. This means it will be available to every Econet customer across the country, whether they have a basic, entry-level handset (kambudzi) or they use a smartphone.

Econet said the innovative chatbot will be able to answer a wide range of questions – from general knowledge to travel tips – as well as provide educational material for students, among many other capabilities.

Powered by OpenAI, the intelligent chatbot is the latest addition to Econet’s commitment to providing seamless and innovative solutions to its valued customers.

“Our priority at Econet is to enhance the customer experience and provide solutions that improve and simplify people’s lives,” said Econet Chief Commercial Officer Navdeep Kapur.

“EcoChat AI will bring our customers access to a wealth of instant information right onto their hands, via their mobile devices.”

Modelled along the lines of ChatGPT and Google’ Bard, EcoChat AI can understand and answer questions in English, Arabic and Spanish.

Mr Kapur said by accessing EcoChat AI through USSD *449#, Econet customers can instantly tap into a wealth of knowledge and information on their mobile devices.

“Gone are the days of sifting through various search engines looking for answers. EcoChat AI empowers our customers – students, researchers, businesses and general consumers – to get quick and accurate answers to their queries, in a user-friendly and intuitive manner,” he said.

EcoChat AI’s advanced artificial intelligence technology ensures that users receive accurate and reliable answers to their queries. The technology continuously learns and adapts, providing an ever-improving customer experience.

Econet said to enjoy the new service, customers simply need to pay a daily fee of ZW$1 300 for unlimited interaction with the service, ZW$4 300 for a week and ZW$9 300 to enjoy the service for a whole month. – Herald

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...