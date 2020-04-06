Watch: Prophet Makandiwa blasts Mnangagwa

UFIC leader Emmanuel Makandiwa is an angry man after the media branded him as a false prophet who lied that he prophesied the coming of the Coronavirus.

In an emotionally charged up sermon delivered on Sunday through social media, Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa said it is him who saved Mnangagwa’s life prophetically and he went on to appoint small boys who should be grateful to him instead of fighting him.

Commenting on the video Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba said, “I suppose you enjoy goading us using Mr. Makandiwa, a mere man like all of us, and thus just as susceptible.