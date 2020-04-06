Mutumwa Mawere speaks on MDC Supreme Court judgment

South Africa based business tycoon Mutumwa Mawere has given his indepth analysis on the Supreme Court judgment relating to the leadership wrangle in the MDC family.

In a leaked whatsapp conversation with MDC Alliance’s Dr Tapiwa Mashakada Msawere sid, “It is common cause that the court has ruled that the first sin had a domino effect including the consequential involuntary creation of the so-called MDT-T (KHUPE) that MT would not recognize. This entity was created by Chamisa through the attempt to cash in on MT’s patently illegal appointments. If the decision to appoint Chamisa was invalid, then the true creator of the Khupe MDC-T would be Chamisa.”

Read the full analysis below:

Thanks, Hon Mashakada. I hope you will take my comments in the spirit in which they are made and out of utmost respect for you.

I respond as follows:

1. Noted suffice to say that it would follow that Morgan Tsvangirai (MT) was a representative of an organization. In addition, that the only organization known and associated with MT was the subject matter of the judgment. Also that that the said organization was the anchor of the alliance. Absent the MDC-T, there was and could never have been an alliance. At the time of MT’s death, the alliance existed not as a body corporate but through its constituent organizations.

2. Noted suffice to say that Chamisa in terms of the judgment did not lawfully acquire the right to step into the shoes of MT let alone be a principal of the MDC-T and, therefore, make him eligible for consideration as the substitute of MT. If the judgment is implemented in its spirit, then the meeting of principals to choose a leader who was not legitimate in terms of the Constitution of the MDC was irregular and unlawful. Nothing should turn from this. It means that the meeting and its outcome automatically becomes invalid. So in simple terms, Chamisa was not eligible to be considered as a Presidential candidate of an alliance built from a simple construction of member body corporates.

3. I am sure you will agree that the Constitution of the MDC-T is complete and must be binding on its members. If this is true, it follows that the alleged impediment in retrospect to Khupe’s eligibility falls away. Chamisa absent the ascendancy that was disputed and found by the SC to be invalid, automatically disqualified himself from any consideration as the President of an alliance in which the MDC-T had any rights. There can be no alibi. The people who should shoulder the responsibility of the mess ought to be the ones who engaged in a self-help scheme to hijack the baton even before MT died. They could have avoided the self-created quagmire by simply observing the Constitution.