Zanu PF says urban electoral supremacy is over for opposition

THE ruling ZANU PF party says the By-election results are a clear message to opposition political parties that the days of urban supremacy are over.

Major political parties that participated in the just-ended by-elections have promised to do even better in the 2023 general elections.

The ruling Zanu PF party made major inroads in opposition political territory by adding two new seats in parliament namely Mutasa South and Epworth.

Briefing journalists at the party headquarters in Harare this Monday, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Christopher Mutsvangwa said the ruling party sent a clear message to other political parties that the days of urban supremacy are over.

“We did very well, party did very well, candidates who wrestled seats from opposition, I can’t say the same on opposition. Most of seats belonged to the opposition but with fractured nature, ZANU PF managed to snatch two seats. We thank ZEC for providing fair hunting ground and unfair criticism on Chigumba can now die down. We see 2023 as an opportunity when the fortunes of ZANU PF will be sustained as the message resonates with the people. The Saturday by-elections was a warning their days of urban electorate supremacy are over,” he said.

Triple C leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa also addressed Journalists in Harare saying political dialogue is important ahead of 2023 elections despite refusing to join the Political Actors Dialogue.

“There are a lot of things that need to done looking forward to 2023, political dialogue is important for pre-election and post-election. Zanu PF is a major player in politics hence the need to dialogue with political parties,” said Chamisa.

Despite heavy defeat, MDC-T president Mr Douglas Mwonzora put on a brave face saying his party had used a wrong strategy.

“We got our strategy wrong and we are going back to the drawing board. We will continue strong in 2023. We are very committed to dialogue because this election needs dialogue,” he said.

LEAD president Linda Masarira is grateful to the people of Zimbabwe for peaceful By-elections.

“As a party, we are happy with the peaceful March by-elections, and we congratulate those who won though we were concerned about low voter turnout,” she said.

Over the weekend, political parties participated in a by-election which came after several opposition parliamentarians were recalled, while others passed away with some being reassigned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

