Zimbabwe police impound fruit and vegetables during lockdown

MUTARE – Police have impounded tonnes of fruit and vegetables in Zimbabwe, despite the agriculture sector being flagged as an essential service during the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown.

Police launched a nationwide crackdown that has affected vendors, who constitute a huge chunk of the informal sector.

Vendors and producers who spoke to TimesLIVE in Mutare — a town on the country’s eastern border with Mozambique — said a police blitz on Friday morning will leave most of them counting their losses long after the lockdown.

“I don’t think that I’m going to recover from this. I had tomatoes, cabbages and onions worth about ZW$10,000 taken this morning. I was supposed to pay my workers and transporter from the sales for today. More than three tonnes were taken from vendors,” said Claudius Zama, a small-scale farmer.

He said that most of the produce was taken from the Sakubva Market.

Zama is worried that after the police raid he has no market for his ready harvest.