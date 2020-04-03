News Ticker

Watch: Chamisa accused of US$3 million fraud

April 3, 2020

Supporters of MDC’s Nelson Chamisa believe he could win Zimbabwe’s 2023 elections. EFE-EPA/Aaron Ufumeli

The Chairperson of the Morgan Tsvangirai  Legacy Edwin Dzambara has sensationally accused MDC leader Nelson Chamisa of diverting over US$3 million party funds for his personal use.

In a press briefing on Friday Dzambara said Chamisa abused over twenty percent of US$18 million which was allocated to the MDC under the political finances Act.

He said the money was meant to pay for  the medical bills of the late Morgan Tsvangirai but Chamisa diverted the funds.

Chamisa’s spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda has refuted the allegations leveled against his boss.

Watch the video below:

Source – Byo24



