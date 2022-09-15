US imposes sanctions on Zimbabwe’s low ranked police chief

HARARE – Assistant Commissioner Stephen Mutamba, the second in command of Zimbabwean police, has been slapped with sanctions by the United States for “undermining Zimbabwe’s democratic processes and institutions.”

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) also removed eleven individuals from the Specially Designated Nationals List under the Zimbabwe sanctions programme, most of them deceased.

“Over the past two years, Mutamba has taken actions that threaten and undermine legitimate political parties who oppose the policies of the ruling Zanu-PF party,” OFAC said in a statement Thursday.

“In 2020, Mutamba supported Zimbabwe security services’ use of pressure and intimidation on prominent opposition figures. Also in 2020, Mutamba supported the uneven enforcement of a Covid-related curfew, encouraging security forces to limit opposition activities and did not allow for foreign national officials located in Zimbabwe to meet with Zimbabwean opposition parties or civil society groups.

“In 2021, Mutamba advocated that vote tallies not be displayed outside polling locations and that international observers should not be allowed to monitor the 2023 elections.