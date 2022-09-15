Mwonzora recalls Chamisa’s ally from Bulawayo council

BULAWAYO City Council Ward 3 Councillor and former deputy mayor, Tinashe Kambarami has been recalled from the local authority by the Douglas Mwonzora-led Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

Local Government Minister, July Moyo has since written to Town Clerk Christopher Dube notifying him of a vacancy following Kambarami’s recall.

In a letter gleaned by NewZimbabwe.com, Moyo wrote: “l wish to notifiy you that l am in receipt of a letter from Movement for Democratic Change stating that Cllr Tinashe Kambarami of Ward 3 has ceased to be a member of the party.

“In terms of section 278 (l) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as read with section 129 (l)(k) his ward is now vacant. Please advise Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) accordingly.”

The town clerk reportedly sent the dismissal letter to Kambarami through social media platform, WhatsApp.

Kambarami has hogged the limelight for months on end following his previous ouster and subsequent bounce-back in a unending drama allegedly fuelled by tribalism at Town House.

Mayor Solomon Mguni and councillor Mlandu Ncube reportedly roped in MDC-T to fire Kambarami, a development that would end months of efforts to reclaim the city’s deputy mayorship following his recent reinstatement by the Bulawayo High Court.

High Court Judge, Justice Martin Makonese last month reinstated Kambarami as Bulawayo deputy mayor, as well as Ward 3 councillor.

In 2019, Justice Thompson Mabhikwa declared the election of Kambarami as councillor null and void after 1892 Mthwakazi Restoration Movement Trust and Nomalanga Dabengwa approached the High Court challenging his election.

Kambarami, however, appealed the ruling at the Supreme Court, which overturned Justice Mabhikwa’s ruling.

Following the apex court ruling, Kambarami attempted to attend a full council meeting in council chambers, but was swiftly blocked by Mguni and the town clerk, who claimed council had not been served with the Supreme Court judgment.

At that time, Mguni also claimed that Kambarami was recalled from council by the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC.

Kambarami then approached the High Court leading to Justice Makonese’s judgment.

Following Kambarami’s reinstatement by the High Court, Mguni has been blocking his comeback.

Last week, Ncube also approached the courts seeking to block the ex-deputy mayor’s reinstatement.

Prior to Kambarami’s latest ouster, MDC sources told NewZimbabwe.com that he would be served with his recall letter this week following his refusal to allow Ncube to continue as deputy mayor.

Kambarami accused Mguni of personally defying the High Court’s order to reinstate him.