Three Mkwasine cyclists killed in an accident

CHIREDZI – Three cyclists have reportedly died after a motorist driving a Jeep Cherokee ran into them at the 15km peg along GMB – Humani Road in Chiredzi on Saturday.

The cyclists were riding in a single file to a Masowe Church service in Mkwasine.

According to a report, Police spokesperson, Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the accident but said he was not aware that a third person had died.

“I can confirm the accident. One cyclist died on the spot and the second one upon admission at Chiredzi General hospital. I am not aware of the third victim although I know that three others who were in critical condition were taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital,” said Dhewa.

The accident happened at around 7 PM when a Jeep Cherokee which was traveling towards Mkwasine overtook five cyclists riding in a single file in the same direction.

The driver of the Jeep is alleged to have overtaken a BMW but lost control before running over the cyclists and overturning.

