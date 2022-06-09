Gokwe man killed for ‘stealing’ Mazoe orange crush

GOKWE – A man from Gokwe was killed on Tuesday last week when colleagues that he had been drinking beer with allegedly attacked him with logs.

The incident happened at around 9 pm at Kambasha Business Centre in Gokwe town.

The deceased Clemence Bambakahle Nkiwane (36) was accused of stealing a 5-liter Mazoe Orange Crush drink which was allegedly found in his house after a search.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said Nkiwane was assaulted by Cuthbert Ngwenya (25), Gift Mungoni (36), Poverty Nhemera (32), and Tapera Manuka (33).

At around 9 pm, Nkiwane left the bar and the murder suspects followed him home after noticing that their orange crush drink was missing from the bar.

The four traced Nkiwane and allegedly recovered the orange crush drink at his house in Mapfungautsi area.

Nkiwane was dragged out of his house and assaulted with logs and dumped in a nearby bush.

He was discovered the following morning by Moreblessing Musokeni who ferried him in a scotch cart to Gokwe General Hospital. He died the same day and the suspects were arrested

