‘Some Zimbabweans disappointed over absence of coronavirus cases’

SOME Zimbabweans are disappointed that the country is yet to record a case of coronavirus, the deadly pandemic that has killed over 8,000 people globally and continues to spread to countries rich and poor.

According to a report by an online publication New Ziana, there are some people who would have been happy had there been a case of coronavirus in the country, just so that they can watch in glee as the country’s health care system fails to cope.

Read the article which we share in part below:

Zimbabwe, the government has declared the pandemic a national disaster to allow it to mobilise resources and take necessary measures in dealing with the pandemic.

It also banned all public events and gatherings, including next month’s independence celebrations and shut down all of the country’s small border entry points.

Other measures put in place include setting up COVID-19 rapid response teams and state of the art testing and quarantine facilities.

So far, the measures put in place by government, including mandatory screening for all visitors at ports of entry, have kept Zimbabwe Covid-19 free.

This, ordinarily, should be enough reason for Zimbabweans to celebrate and thank God for, but alas, is instead a source of disappointment, if not outright grief, for some in the country.

Judging by conversations on various social media platforms, the disappointment by some people over the absence of Covid-19 in the country so far, is undisguisedly clear.

Most of these are opposition activists looking for fresh ammunition to attack government with, after all thrown at it so far have proven blunt.