MDC accuses ‘Varakashi’ of attempt to alienate Tsvangirai from the party

MDC secretary-general Chalton Hwende has dismissed as fake, a letter purportedly emanating from his office instructing Glen View South MP Vincent Tsvangirai to retract his utterances regarding sanctions.

Posting on Twitter, Hwende said his office has not written to Honourable Tsvangirai and the letter is the work of “Varakashi” (ZANU PF online activists).

Tsvangirai reportedly said sanctions imposed against Zimbabwe by Western powers harm ordinary people and should be removed.

The letter in question warns Tsvangirai that he faces suspension if he fails to retract his remarks within 24 hours.

Below is the letter which Hwende has dismissed as fake news: