MDC accuses ‘Varakashi’ of attempt to alienate Tsvangirai from the party

MDC secretary-general Chalton Hwende has dismissed as fake, a letter purportedly emanating from his office instructing Glen View South MP Vincent Tsvangirai to retract his utterances regarding sanctions.
Posting on Twitter, Hwende said his office has not written to Honourable Tsvangirai and the letter is the work of “Varakashi” (ZANU PF online activists).
Tsvangirai reportedly said sanctions imposed against Zimbabwe by Western powers harm ordinary people and should be removed.
The letter in question warns Tsvangirai that he faces suspension if he fails to retract his remarks within 24 hours.
Below is the letter which Hwende has dismissed as fake news:
Dear Sir
RE: RECENT UTTERANCES IN PARLIAMENT
We have noted with dismay your utterances in the National Assembly on 17 March 2020 in which you claimed that American sanctions on Zimbabwe hurt the ordinary people.
As a member of the MDC, you are expected to adhere to the party stance regarding sanctions, which is that they are helping Zimbabweans to overcome the ruthless Zanu PF tyranny.
It was therefore reckless and misguided for you to go against this position in public without consulting President Chamisa.
You are hereby ordered to retract the statement publicly within 24 hours or face suspension.
Yours Faithfully,
Hon. Chalton Hwende
Secretary-General