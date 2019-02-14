Prosper Ndudzo’s body killed in Algeria arrives

The body of Prosper Ndudzo, a Zimbabwean student who was stabbed in Annaba Algeria has arrived at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport for burial in Headlands on Saturday.

Ndudzo, 25, who was doing second year Masters in Electrical Engineering in Annaba was stabbed on the 6th of this month by three Algerian males while in the company of his friends on their way from a nearby shopping centre where they had gone to buy food.

Algerian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Nacerdine Sai who received the body refuted any claims of racial discrimination and xenophobic attack as claimed by some social media reports.

“We at the Algerian Embassy are urging Zimbabweans not to listen to social media which is claiming that Ndudzo’s killing involves racial discrimination,” he said.

Director Finance and Administration for Presidential and National Scholarships Mr Phineas Manyange said there are measures put in place to guarantee the safety of students studying in foreign countries.

A family representative Mr Amos Ndudzo said they have been robbed of a very young promising man.

Ndudzo was among the 44 Zimbabwean students studying in Algeria who are due to write their final exams in June this year.

He will be buried this Saturday in Headlands under Chief Makoni in Mashonaland East.