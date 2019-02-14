Mnangagwa labels Chamisa immature and grandstanding

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called out political leaders who ignored his call for national dialogue to stop grandstanding and show maturity and a sense of leadership as exhibited by others.

The President said this during his first reception for 2019 with diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe.

When President Mnangagwa called all presidential aspirants in the July 2018 elections to State House for a national dialogue, his expectation was that all of them would come for an occasion that regional bodies like the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have said should be supported by all stakeholders.

Unfortunately, some leaders, most notably MDC Alliances’ Advocate Nelson Chamisa spurned the overture something President Mnangagwa said is akin to grandstanding and playing games with people’s lives.

The President told members of the diplomatic corps at State House during today’s reception that despite this missed opportunity by some on the Zimbabwean body politic, he remains determined to seeing dialogue win for the good of the country.

“Rome was not built in a day and certainly, building it was not a stroll in the park,” said President Mnangagwa.

For Zimbabwe, the road back to economic prosperity will not be an easy one, but one that will need painful decisions to be taken said the President.

Violence, especially of a premeditated nature has no place in the new Zimbabwe which is keen in seeking the international community to invest its trust and confidence.

For the diplomatic community, the tremendous efforts of the second republic in re-engaging with the international community to take Zimbabwe back on the road to prosperity is clear for all to see, reckons acting Dean of Ambassadors Pedro Hendrik Vaal Neto.

The foreign diplomats made a commitment to be partners with the Zimbabwean government in building a better tomorrow for Zimbabweans.