‘Time for shelving strategic documents is over’ – Mutsvangwa

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Honourable Monica Mutsvangwa has warned parastatals bosses’ saying the time to shelve strategic documents is over.

She said this at the closing ceremony of the strategic planning workshop held in the capital.

The ministry’s strategic planning workshop has come up with the 2019 result based draft management plan which will give direction to all parastatals to deliver President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision 2030.

The ministry’s 2019 strategic planning is anchored on three outputs which will guide government communication following four day deliberations by captains from the media industry.

Minister Monica Mutsvangwa commended the delegates who attended the planning workshop for coming up with the 2019 draft strategic plan, the draft ministry integrated performance agreement and the draft performance contract for the permanent secretary.

She implored the parastatals bosses to take the result based management system as the framework that guides planning and operations.

Two major outcomes were agreed upon by the stakeholders – that is an improved media environment and increased publicity and for this to be achieved, Mutsvangwa called for the ministry and parastatals to institute vibrant structures that can effectively discharge their mandates.

Deputy Minister of Information Energy Mutodi and Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana were also present at the closing of the strategic planning workshop. – ZBC