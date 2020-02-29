Police raids Job Sikhala’s home

Riot police raided the home of MDC vice-chairperson, Job Sikhala this Saturday resulting in chaos as they tried to disperse MDC youths who were gathered at the house to protect the outspoken legislator after a ZANU PF aligned pressure group threatened to go to the house and demand food.

The clash reportedly caused some shops to be closed and a ZUPCO bus that was headed for Harare was also stoned. In the process, 13 MDC youths, including the Youth League national youth spokesman Stephen Chuma and St Mary’s CCC secretary Taurai Nyamanhindi were arrested.

