More than 60 foreign observer missions invited for elections

HARARE- The government of Zimbabwe has extended invitations to several countries, continental and regional bodies, political parties, and diplomatic missions to observe the upcoming harmonized elections on August 23.

The invitations aim to fulfill President Mnangagwa’s commitment to conducting a transparent, free, and fair election, as well as to re-engage the international community. The invited observers include the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, 15 SADC countries, the African Union, the Pan-African Parliament, COMESA, ACP, the European Union, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Commonwealth, and various countries from Europe, the Americas, the Caribbean, the Pacific, and Asia.

Notably, this is the second consecutive election where the government has invited observer missions from the US and the EU. The EU has confirmed the deployment of an observer mission led by Mr. Fabio Castaldo, a member of the European Parliament, to support democracy and the rule of law in Zimbabwe.

The EU EOM will consist of 11 election experts initially, followed by 46 long-term observers and 44 short-term observers closer to the election day. The mission will issue a preliminary statement after the elections and publish a final report.

President Mnangagwa has emphasized that foreign observers should participate as observers, not monitors, and should approach the electoral process without preconceived notions. The government aims to ensure that invited observers receive their invitations in ample time for meaningful participation.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...