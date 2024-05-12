Zimbabwe set to be invited to join BRICS

Spread the love

IN a bid to reshape the global financial landscape and diminish the dominance of the US-led monetary system, the BRICS alliance is reportedly eyeing expansion, with Russia and China spearheading efforts to invite new member nations into the fold.

According to reports, Russia has set its sights on bolstering the alliance by extending invitations to Syria and Bolivia to join BRICS, while China has similarly extended invitations to Zimbabwe, Cuba, and Cameroon.

The BRICS alliance, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, along with other nations such as Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Argentina, UAE, and Ethiopia, has emerged as a formidable bloc seeking to counterbalance Western economic influence and advocate for a more multipolar world order.

At the heart of BRICS’ agenda lies the ambition to promote de-dollarization, a concerted effort to reduce dependency on the US dollar in international trade and finance. By diversifying currency reserves and exploring alternative payment mechanisms, BRICS aims to reduce vulnerabilities associated with the US-dominated financial system.

The addition of Syria and Bolivia, two nations that have faced geopolitical challenges and economic sanctions, could bolster BRICS’ geopolitical clout and provide a platform for greater collaboration in areas such as trade, investment, and security cooperation.

Meanwhile, China’s overtures to Zimbabwe, Cuba, and Cameroon signal an expansion of BRICS’ footprint into regions traditionally overlooked by Western powers. By welcoming these nations into the alliance, BRICS aims to foster closer ties with African and Latin American countries, tapping into their economic potential and strategic significance.

However, the prospect of BRICS expansion is not without its challenges. Potential new members may face internal political pressures and concerns about aligning too closely with Russia and China, both of which have faced criticism from Western powers over their domestic policies and international behavior.

Moreover, the addition of new members could complicate decision-making within BRICS, as divergent interests and priorities may emerge among member nations with varying economic strengths and geopolitical ambitions.

Nevertheless, BRICS leaders remain steadfast in their commitment to advancing the alliance’s agenda of promoting multipolarity and challenging the hegemony of the Western-dominated financial system.

As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, the expansion of BRICS could herald a new chapter in the global economic order, with implications for trade, finance, and geopolitics on a global scale.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...